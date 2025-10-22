GBP/USD Slide Continues After UK Inflation Data. Is the Door Open for December BoE Rate Cut?

A similar easing was seen in services inflation, which also dipped below projections, with various measures of "core services," including the closely-watched restaurants and cafés sector, showing a decline.

This is particularly reassuring because the BoE had worried that pressure from food inflation could eventually emerge as a slower-moving, more lasting problem in the catering sector, but its annual price rate also thankfully eased in September.

I initially predicted an interest rate cut in November, but because the Bank of England (BoE) has been cautious lately, I was forced to reevaluate my position. The market is now much more optimistic about a December cut, pricing a 72% chance of it happening.

A December cut is certainly possible, but it will depend on the specifics of the late-November Autumn Budget. Specifically, the Bank will need to see proof that the government plans to significantly tighten spending in 2026, mainly through tax increases, and that these new taxes won't accidentally cause inflation to rise again next year, as some tax hikes did recently.