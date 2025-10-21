Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Why Record Deliveries Still Mean a Profit Margin Squeeze

The most critical figure investors will scrutinize is the Automotive Gross Margin (excluding regulatory credits).

Analysts expect the profit margin on cars (Automotive Gross Margin) to be around 16.5% to 17.0%, which is less than half of what it was at its peak in 2021. This shows that the record number of cars sold were achieved through aggressive price cuts.

Furthermore, the small amount of high-profit revenue Tesla gets from selling regulatory credits to other automakers is expected to disappear completely, making strong core car profitability even more critical. If the margin falls below 16.5%, it suggests that the cost of making the cars is dangerously high.

One of the main reasons Tesla’s stock price is so high is because market participants are betting heavily on its future in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, not its current car profits.

Market participants need to see concrete, believable updates on the launch of Full Self-Driving (FSD) and the Robotaxi/Cybercab service. If management fails to give solid timelines for these AI initiatives, the stock's high price premium could quickly collapse, as market participants have already priced in a lot of success in this area.

A major non-business risk is the controversial $1 trillion pay package proposed for CEO Elon Musk. Influential shareholder advisors have asked investors to reject the "astronomical" package.

This is a problem because Musk has warned he might take key AI projects outside of Tesla if his ownership stake isn't increased. This creates a risk that the essential AI strategy, the primary reason the stock is valued so highly, could be compromised by a failure in corporate leadership.