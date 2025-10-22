U.S. Budget Stalemate Deepens as Partial Government Shutdown Drags On

If the U.S. government shutdown — that is, the suspension of federal funding — lasts longer, the major Wall Street indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite could react in different ways.



What History Shows

From a historical perspective, short government shutdowns have had only a limited impact on the broader U.S. stock market. According to various analyses, during shutdown periods the S&P 500 has gained an average of about 4.4%, and in most cases, stock prices have remained positive even three to six months after the shutdown ended.

Investors tend to “care more about fundamentals than politics” — markets focus primarily on corporate earnings, Federal Reserve decisions, and economic growth prospects, rather than on the budget standoff itself.

This means that a short shutdown is unlikely to trigger a dramatic sell-off in the major indices. However, there is still a certain degree of risk (in my view, it remains rather limited) that a prolonged shutdown could lead to a broader correction on Wall Street. At this point, though, investors are behaving in a very predictable, textbook way — they are using every dip as an opportunity to take long positions and participate in the ongoing strong bull market on the stock exchange.