Gold (XAU/USD): Short-term bullish reversal triggered after 8% sell-off

Gold (XAU/USD) has experienced a volatile movement in the past three sessions. The precious yellow metal has managed to reverse the 1.7% loss it incurred last Friday, 17 October 2025, and rallied by 2.4% on Monday, 22 October 2025, to print a fresh record high of US$4,381.

Thereafter, gold (XAU/USD) recorded a swift decline on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, where it tumbled by 6.3% on an intraday basis, but it pared back some losses to close at US$4,125 with a daily loss of -5.3%, still a significant occurrence as yesterday’s loss was the worst since August 2020.

Yesterday’s swift decline is likely due to stop-losses triggered on short-term leveraged long positions on gold (XAU/USD), where it has gained “attraction” after the bullish breakout triggered on 29 August 2025 from the prior 4-month of “Ascending Triangle” range configuration that led to a steep bullish impulsive up move sequences in the recent two months.

Interestingly, longer-term technical elements and one key macro factor are still suggesting that the medium-term and major uptrend phases of gold (XAU/USD) remain intact.