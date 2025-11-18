USD/JPY: Potential minor top at 155.30, USD at risk of bearish reversal towards 154.20/153.65

The USD/JPY has surged past the 155.00 psychology level on Monday, 17 November, from the 7 November 2025 low of 152.82, and it continued to trade higher in today’s Asia session, 18 November, as it printed an intraday high of 155.38 to record a 10-month high.

The sharp rise in USD/JPY has triggered a verbal warning from Finance Minister Katayama, who reiterated concerns over rapid, one-sided yen moves in the FX market.

Separately, a closely watched meeting between BoJ Governor Ueda and Prime Minister Takaichi is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time. Any post-meeting comments related to monetary policy could spark meaningful short-term volatility in USD/JPY.

Let’s now outline the short-term trajectory for USD/JPY over the next 1 to 3 days, along with the key technical elements and levels to monitor.