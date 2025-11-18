OANDA Group
Bitcoin loses 2025 gains: $90,000 marks Crypto Market turning point

Bitcoin, Interest Rates, and Trump: A Crypto Market Review 2024-2025
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

18 November 2025 at 16:36 UTC

Price action has been sending dark foreshadowing signs since mid-October, evident in the rapid but inconsistent manner recent all-time highs were reached.

As explained in preceding crypto analysis from our blog, the $100,000 level for BTC not only served as a key milestone but was also a pivotal sign of progress in the crypto landscape.

Having decisively breached it and extending losses to multi-month lows below $90,000, leveraged investors, late buyers, and trend followers are all scratching their heads.

The price action hasn't formed a complete U-turn from the highs yet, but the question is now arising: Is it time for fear and prolonged profit-taking in the crypto market?

Or should I say it: Is it time for a Crypto bear market?

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 11.09.36 AM
Daily overview of the Crypto Market, November 18, 2025 – Source: Finviz

After a deadly picture throughout the past 5 days, a rebound seems to be playing out. Is it a dead cat bounce or actual Dip buying ?

Comparing to stock bear markets where prices need to correct 20% from highs, things are different in more volatile cryptos – 20% moves in crypto are far too common.

Bitcoin has already dropped around 30% from its October high of $126,000 (!)

Most altcoins have corrected even further, with Ethereum down around 35% from its August 2025 high and Solana around 50%.

Some key technical supports are coming through right now, so let's discover them to assess if we are indeed in Crypto winter or not through a multi-timeframe Bitcoin (BTC) analysis.

Read More:

A parenthesis on the Total Market Cap

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 10.30.04 AM
Total Crypto Market Cap, November 18, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The Total Market cap dropped from a $4.27 trillion record to just around $3.13 trillion, a large 26% correction.

Looking out, the market still remains above the 2021 record which is proof of the progress Cryptos have made since.

Keep an eye on if the Market bounces from here or what happens if we breach the $3.01 trillion level.

Bitcoin multi-timeframe technical analysis

Daily Chart

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 11.07.14 AM
Bitcoin Daily Chart, November 18, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has steeply corrected since breaking its $100,000 Support, leading to bearish acceleration beyond the downward channel.

Still, the $90,000 to $93,000 support is being targeted by dip-buyers as an entry zone when looking at the current rebound in Cryptos.

The price action is balanced in the very-short run from the dip-buying, but to relaunch the higher timeframe corrective trend, participants will need to race back above $100,000.

Keep a close eye on the price action if Markets come back to this level.

A weekly close below the $90,000 opens the door to further downside.

4H Chart and technical levels

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 11.22.46 AM
Bitcoin 4H Chart, November 18, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Levels of interest for BTC trading:

Support Levels:

  • $90,000 to 93,000 major support (immediate test)
  • Current Weekly Lows $89,340
  • $85,000 mid-term Support (+/- $1,500)
  • $75,000 Key long-term support

Resistance Levels:

  • $98,000 to $100,000 Main Support, now Pivot (MA 50 at $100,000)
  • Resistance at previous ATH $106,000 to $108,000
  • Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000
  • Current all-time high $126,250
  • $116,000 to $118,000 Resistance

1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-11-18 at 11.26.40 AM
Bitcoin 1H Chart, November 18, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The ongoing dip-buying is strong which allows price action to come back in the more-neutral downward channel. A confirmed break below would have been even more bearish.

If bulls maintain the current rebound, a potential retest of the higher bound of the channel could point to a $105,000 retest which should prompt new analysis if prices get there.

Still, keep a close eye on three elements:

  • Holding above the $93,380 50-H MA relaunches short-term momentum.
  • Watch what happens at the Major Pivot Zone ($98,000 to $100,000) as it also contains the 200-Hour MA. Above this, mid-term momentum will be back from bearish territory.
  • Keep an eye on any move below the Weekly lows that may trigger further stops.

Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.