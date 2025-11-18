Bitcoin loses 2025 gains: $90,000 marks Crypto Market turning point

Price action has been sending dark foreshadowing signs since mid-October, evident in the rapid but inconsistent manner recent all-time highs were reached.

As explained in preceding crypto analysis from our blog, the $100,000 level for BTC not only served as a key milestone but was also a pivotal sign of progress in the crypto landscape.

Having decisively breached it and extending losses to multi-month lows below $90,000, leveraged investors, late buyers, and trend followers are all scratching their heads.

The price action hasn't formed a complete U-turn from the highs yet, but the question is now arising: Is it time for fear and prolonged profit-taking in the crypto market?

Or should I say it: Is it time for a Crypto bear market?