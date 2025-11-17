NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Navigating the AI Stress Test

Most Read: Gold (XAU/USD): 9% dead cat bounce rally at risk of reversal, watch US$4,036 downside trigger
The chip giant, NVIDIA (NVDA), will report its third-quarter earnings on November 19th after the market closes. This report is viewed as a crucial test for the entire AI market, since NVIDIA is seen as a key leader in the industry.
Expectations for the company are extremely high leaving very little room for error; NVIDIA must deliver strong results, particularly in its future sales forecast and provide assurance that companies will continue to spend heavily on AI. Due to these high stakes, the stock market is preparing for significant volatility, with predictions that the stock price could swing by 6% to 8% immediately after the results are announced.
What to Expect?
NVIDIA’s Q3 financial expectations face a unique challenge: the consensus estimates already sit above the company's own official guidance.
Source: LSEG, Created by Zain Vawda
The consensus estimate for Q3 revenue ($54.8 billion) implies that the market has fundamentally discounted NVIDIA’s guided midpoint ($54.0 billion). For the stock to react favorably, analysts generally require revenue to hit at least $55 billion, with targets closer to $56 billion preferred to validate the ongoing momentum. Failure to surpass the consensus estimate, even if company guidance is met, would be interpreted as slowing growth and likely trigger a pullback.
Key Focus Areas
Blackwell Execution and Margin Integrity
NVIDIA’s growth is almost entirely dependent on its Data Center division and the successful, timely rollout of its new Blackwell (B200) chip. Investors must see the company flawlessly execute this production and deliver the expected $8 billion jump in Data Center revenue, while also maintaining a very high profit margin (near 74%) to justify its premium pricing.
Q4 Guidance and Demand Durability
The forward guidance for Q4 FY2026 will be the largest determinant of the stock's immediate reaction. Wall Street is currently anticipating Q4 revenue guidance in the range of $61.29 billion to $61.57 billion. Any guidance falling below $60 billion would be considered severely disappointing and likely lead to a sharp correction
The necessity for a strong Q4 guide stems from persistent market skepticism concerning the longevity of the AI capital expenditure (capex) boom. Investors worry about "circular AI spending" and the risk of temporary inventory overbuilding by hyperscalers. Management must use the earnings call to provide qualitative reassurance regarding the long-term commitment of cloud providers, offering clear commentary on order visibility into 2026 and robust forward capacity planning. Evidence of diversified demand, particularly from early Sovereign AI deals and enterprise inference adoption, is crucial to counter the narrative of overreliance on core hyperscaler contracts. This qualitative clarity on the future demand curve is arguably more important than the Q3 numbers themselves, given the stock’s stretched valuation
Geopolitical Risk and Competition
Geopolitical headwinds have intensified, imposing a permanent structural limit on NVIDIA's market access. Q3 guidance already explicitly excluded Chinese H20 chip shipments due to U.S. export restrictions. Further compounding this issue, new guidance from the Chinese government in November 2025 now mandates that state-funded data center projects use only domestically made AI chips.
This converts a temporary disruption into a structural market exclusion in a major government sector. Investors require concrete evidence that global diversification is accelerating fast enough to permanently offset the lost revenue from this structural decoupling.
Competitive risks are also materializing. While AMD’s Instinct line presents a direct challenge in computational horsepower, the most significant long-term risk to NVDA’s pricing power stems from hyperscalers designing and deploying their own custom accelerators (ASICs) to reduce the "Nvidia tax".
Potential Implications for NVIDIA Share Price
For NVIDIA's stock rally to continue and reach the highest price targets, the company must achieve a decisive "beat and raise": it needs Q3 revenue above $55 billion and the future sales forecast (Q4 guidance) must be significantly above the $62 billion expected by analysts.
This success must be backed up by clear comments that ease market worries about how long the AI spending boom will last, confirming that the new Blackwell chip is being produced perfectly and that the company has strong sales orders lined up through 2026.
If NVIDIA only meets the Q3 target but gives a cautious Q4 forecast (below $61.5 billion), the stock will likely fall sharply, because its current high valuation assumes the best possible outcome.
NVIDIA (NVDA) Daily Chart, November 17, 2025
Source: TradingView
Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.