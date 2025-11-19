Nvidia Technical: Holding at 183.30/177.70 key support ahead of earnings release

Artificial intelligence (AI) juggernaut Nvidia will report its third-quarter earnings after the close of the U.S. session on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

Read more: NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Navigating the AI Stress Test

Since hitting a recent fresh all-time high of 212.19 on 29 October 2025, the share price of Nvidia has wobbled and staged a decline of 16% (high to low) to print an intraday low of 178.91 on 7 November 2025.

The latest 16% correction (high to low) in Nvidia marks its deepest drop since its current medium-term uptrend phase kick-started on 7 April 2025, on the backdrop of overvaluation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) bubble fears, coupled with prominent investors, SoftBank and Peter Thiel’s hedge fund, Thiel Macro LLC, that sold off their entire stakes in Nvidia ahead of today’s earnings release.