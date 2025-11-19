NFP Preview: BLS Announces No October Report, November Report Delayed to After Fed Meeting. Rate Cut Bets Tumble Further, Implications for the DXY

Most Read: NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 Earnings Preview: Navigating the AI Stress Test

Markets are bracing for the release of September Jobs data from the US now that the US Government shutdown has come to an end. The report comes at a time when US rate cut expectations have fallen significantly since the Fed's October meeting thanks in part to a hawkish Jerome Powell and the lack of official Government data.

Expectations for a rate cut have declined from around 90% ahead of the Fed's October meeting to around 49% at the time of writing, which makes tomorrow's jobs report even more significant. Market participants have been tracking private data releases such as the ADP number which has shown persistent labor market weakness and yet rate cut expectations have continued to fall.

It was confirmed today that the October Jobs report will not be released, while the November report will only be released on December 16, 2025 which is after the December Fed meeting.

This means the Fed will have tomorrow's data only to peruse ahead of the Fed Meeting next month. Rate cut bets have fallen another 13% after the announcement, now down to 36%.