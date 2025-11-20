Bank of Japan on high alert: USD/JPY tests Key 158.00 Resistance

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Ministry of Finance have been expressing deepening concern over the Yen's trajectory, a move exaggerated by broad US Dollar strength fueled by the Fed's own hawkish repricing.

A recent meeting between the fiscally dovish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has seemingly failed to calm the squeeze in this most volatile of FX pairs.

The pair is up over 3% since the start of November trading, recently testing the 158.00 level in a relentless race higher.

Participants are now actively pricing in potential BoJ intervention; however, historical action suggests these moves are often faded by the market, rendering them inefficient.

Some analysts point to a most-effective window for intervention during the Thanksgiving holiday liquidity drain, when fewer traders are present to fade the move, though a continuation of this move could force a "first round" of action even sooner.

Ultimately, this relentless market pressure may force the BoJ's hand to hike rates despite PM Takaichi's well-known opposition to tightening—a menace that has lingered since her appointment.

Only a reassuring and decisive monetary policy shift is likely to halt the squeeze, much like it did last July.

Fiscal recklessness is a force markets always reckon with, and traders are currently testing the BoJ's resilience against the current government's dovish agenda.

Let's dive right into a High to short timeframe analysis of USD/JPY.