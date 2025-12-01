The US Dollar is lost in translation – Dollar Index (DXY) Outlook

Catalysts for movements in the US Dollar have been confusing all types of Market Participants.

Reaching new cycle highs during the longest ever US Government shutdown (43 days), the Greenback consequently fell as the government reopened, driven by dovish hopes for the December 10 FOMC meeting.

Current yo-yos in the dollar are leaving traders in question.

All of this comes after a massive downtrend throughout the first half of the year due to tariffs and unpredictable policies from Donald Trump, requiring dollar-diversification from many economic and political parties around the world.

Dollar funding is also not at its best levels, with Reverse Repo (RRP) facilities (Bank Reserves at the Fed) at the lowest levels in years, a liquidity drain that is provoking significantly more volatile movements in the USD.

The pricing for the FOMC meeting, the last one of the year occurring in 10 days, peaked Friday very close to 90% and has now backed down to 85% amidst a lack of fresh data to influence pricing. Friday's Core PCE report may affect the entire pricing.