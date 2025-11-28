The Week Ahead of the December FOMC – Markets Weekly Outlook

This sentiment was further confirmed by not-so-hot (late) September US PPI and Retail Sales and honestly weak Weekly Private Jobs data from ADP.

Cryptos bounced back timidly, with Bitcoin regaining the $92,000 level but rejecting it in the early afternoon, but the most impressive really were the Metals, all back to their cycle highs, and Stocks which almost erased their entire 3-week drop in the matter of a few days, with all US Indices posting gains today to close an already strong week.

Volumes have been low throughout the week, a classic of Thanksgiving trading.

Therefore, some of these moves might get retested as large traders coming back from their breaks may move prices quite aggressively – Things will get confirmed Monday.