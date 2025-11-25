Oil falls below $58 as Ukraine agrees to 19-point Peace Plan

Oil took another pipeline lower as recent headlines reduced supply route concerns for one of its bigger producers.

The initially secret discussions for a Ukraine-Russia peace plan, initiated by the US, have taken a much more serious shape.

An original Russian-drafted 28-point plan—similar to the one proposed for Gaza—had earlier been publicized but was subject to fierce debate among European leaders, as the guarantees would not play in Ukraine's or the EU's favor, particularly clauses regarding the recognition of occupied Ukrainian territory like Crimea and Donetsk as Russian.