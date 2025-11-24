The Crypto Bloodbath Stalls: Is a Bottom In?

Crucially, institutional flows are signaling a shift. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are seeing their first renewed inflows after a painful 6-week streak of net outflows that reflected general deleveraging across digital assets.

The Total Market Cap, which posted lows around $2.74T just last Friday, is also staging a recovery.

Buoyed by a broadly more positive mood in markets—fueled by a dovish repricing for the Fed's December meeting, strong beats on Nvidia earnings, and potential trade reopening talks with China—the total valuation is once again breaking back above the pivotal $3T mark.

This level will be extremely important to hold as it equates to the 2021 Bull Market peak.