Ethereum (ETH) reaches Key Support, Has the Crypto Bear Market began?

It’s a red wave throughout the crypto world, a move that often tends to anticipate panic in broader financial markets.
High leverage among investors is currently amplifying these profit-taking moves, creating a cascading effect that is sending altcoins into a punishing bearish loop.
Bitcoin is trading around $83,000 and Solana below the $125 mark!
Has the Crypto Bear Market started already?!
Daily overview of the Crypto Market, November 21, 2025 – Source: Finviz
While Ethereum is holding up relatively better than many of its riskier altcoin peers, it is still subject to quite an aggressive repricing and is now fast approaching critical technical zones around $2,700.
Showing some immediate buying reactions, heavy efforts will be required for Bulls to retake the momentum.
Will it hold or break?
Let's dive into a multi-timeframe Ethereum (ETH) analysis.
A parenthesis on the Crypto Total Market Cap
Crypto Total Market Cap Weekly Chart, November 21, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The Crypto total Market Cap is taking another nose dive lower.
The prospects for Crypto aren't good for now, but on the long-run, it will be necessary to see if the Digital Asset Market holds above the $2 Trillion mark.
Ethereum (ETH) Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
Weekly Chart
Ethereum (ETH) Weekly Chart, November 21, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Ethereum is enduring the rough conditions of a weekly Tight Bear Channel to a 43% correction.
Now coming close to the $2,500 to $2,700 Main Support, this key level will act as a test.
A rebound here is largely possible, as the market tests the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement of the entire move higher; A strong level of interest for Traders and Algorithms.
Below $2,500 however, the outlook is for a more downwards action.
As mentioned in our altcoin analysis form yesterday, for long-term investments, creating regular buying programs (DCA-style) around here could make sense after such a strong correction.
Nevertheless, the price action is not one of immediate rebound, so keep your risk in check.
Daily Chart and Technical Levels
Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart, November 21, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Levels of interest for ETH trading:
Support Levels:
- $2,500 to $2,700 June Key Support (testing)
- $2,620 Session and weekly Lows
- $2,100 June War support
- $1,385 to $1,750 2025 Support
- 2025 Lows $1,384
Resistance Levels:
- $3,000 to $3,200 Major momentum Pivot
- $3,500 (+/- $50) Resistance and Descending Channel highs
- $3,800 September lows
- $4,000 to Dec 2024 top Higher timeframe pivot zone
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
4H Chart
Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart, November 21, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Looking closer to the intraday chart, some buying is ongoing at the lows of the Channel, 61.8% Fibonacci and the Key Support Area.
A rebound would be mostly welcome for investors but to fully break out of the downward movement, traders will need a break above the $3,000 to $3,200 Pivot.
Keep a close eye on the weekly close.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.