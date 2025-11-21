Why this Weekly Close Matters as Fear takes over US Stocks

The market is currently wrestling with a toxic mix of headwinds hurting sentiment:

Growing fears that AI investment has peaked coinciding with signs that the labor market may also be topping out.

Furthermore, tariffs—now in place for almost six months—are visibly biting the American consumer, fueling concerns that interest rates could be held higher for longer as the Fed battles the inflationary prospects of trade barriers.

However, a lifeline appeared in the form of NY Fed President John Williams, who brought back hopes for the December meeting.

His comments single-handedly resurrected the probability of a cut, swinging market pricing from a bleak 20% chance yesterday morning back up to above 70%.

This massive repricing only magnifies how quintessential incoming data will be as the Fed’s double mandate slowly shifts its focus back towards inflation.