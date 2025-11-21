EUR/USD technical analysis: Spotting Mean Reversion in the 2,000 pip Range

After rebounding well through the past week, what was initially thought to be a broader trading range is actively contracting into a tight consolidation pattern.

Currently stuck between 1.15 and 1.17 (+/- 150 pips), the most popular FX pair hasn't been able to find a concrete direction since reaching its peak back in July.

The US Dollar made its point again earlier, fueled by the Fed's hawkish repricing as fears of a December "non-cut" created sudden demand for the Greenback, leading to a series of lower price action in the pair.