Growing Oversupply in the Global Oil Market

A clear supply-side pressure is emerging in the global oil market, a trend that agencies such as the EIA and IEA have been signaling since the start of the year but which had not been fully visible in official statistics. The main reason was China accumulating crude oil outside the OECD reporting system. This situation, however, is now beginning to shift. Data from recent months show a marked increase in the volume of oil in maritime transport, an early indicator of an emerging imbalance between supply and demand.

Although OECD inventories remain below their five-year average, the “oil on water” indicator is rising rapidly. According to the latest IEA report, the volume of crude held on tankers rose by 80 million barrels in September and by an additional 92 million barrels in preliminary October data. Vortexa figures confirm the scale of this increase.

This level of accumulation at sea typically indicates that supply is starting to exceed current demand, and producers are finding it increasingly difficult to place their crude on end-markets. Oil “circulating” in transit is often the first sign of an impending surplus in the physical market.