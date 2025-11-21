Nasdaq 100: 8% sell-off damages medium-term uptrend, potential multi-week corrective decline ahead

The US stock market delivered a dramatic reversal on Thursday, 20 November 2025, its sharpest swing since April’s “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs shock.

Bearish movements were observed in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, where both initially rose by 2% and 2.4%, respectively, before all gains were wiped out, ending the US session with losses of 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.8%) and small-cap Russell 2000 (-1.8%) were not spared from the rout.

The main bearish trigger was the evaporation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) bellwether, Nvidia’s ex-post earnings share price gains, where it rallied by 5% intraday before a wave of relentless selling took place at mid-US session yesterday. Nvidia ended Thursday’s US session with a loss of 3.2%, wiping out almost $400 billion in market capitalization from its intraday high.

Let’s now focus on the latest technical elements to decipher the medium-term trend (1 to 3 weeks) trajectory of the Nasdaq 100.