Markets rebound for Thanksgiving week as Fed comments and Tech giants boost sentiment

The past week was subject to more rounds of volatility, taking major US Indexes to retest and break below October lows.

Hawkish Fed fears and the cancellation of key October reports like the CPI—due to the recently ended 43-day government shutdown—brought further fears into an already fragile bull momentum.

However, an end-of-week rebound brought back some life into the market.

This shift occurred after NY Fed President John Williams mentioned that a rate cut "in the near term" is still appropriate, effectively signaling that a December cut is not impossible.

His comments helped bring the odds of a 25 basis point cut at the December 10 FOMC meeting from a low of around 20-35% back up to approximately 75%.