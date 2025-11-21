Labor Market and Inflation Data – A Mixed Picture

Labor market data for September, released late due to the previous government shutdown, also contributed to the changing sentiment. Employment rose by 119,000 jobs, significantly above the forecast of 55,000. However, markets also noted an increase in the unemployment rate from 4.3% to 4.4%.

Due to the disrupted publication schedule, October and November data will be released together – with a one-week delay. This means that the upcoming FOMC decision will be based on a limited view of labor market conditions. While the September numbers were better than expected, markets had assumed the Fed would hold rates steady, especially since CPI inflation remains elevated at 3% year-over-year – well above the Fed’s 2% target.