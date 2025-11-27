The Antipodean currency has faced its share of struggles this year, weighed down by a slowing New Zealand economy that proved more sensitive than its neighbor Australia to the slowdown in global trade post-tariffs—a weakness that was starkly evident in a terrible Q2 GDP growth rate of -0.9%.

However, after 325 basis points of cuts, the data has started to come back in a flash. New Zealand Retail Sales just posted a strong beat of 1.9% versus the 0.5% expected, a sign of strong recovery that follows stronger inflation prints and improving Manufacturing PMIs.