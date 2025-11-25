US Dollar takes a hit as Dovish Fed U-turn boosts AUD, EUR, and JPY outlook

Strongest Major currency of the past month, the Dollar had swept through most of its peers powered by a hawkish repricing, assumed by the Market after Powell's speech at the October 29th FOMC (You can access it right here).

The Federal Reserve Chair made many more mentions of their dual mandate to monitor both Employment and Inflation compared to the September meeting which had seen a tilt towards employment (meaning tariffs were posing an issue yet again).

The rough numbers and downward revisions to NFP in August and many other labor releases had warranted such a dovish turn from the Fed during the early Summer, but also caught people by surprise when data did not continue to worsen consequently – Explaining by the way the steep rally from 97.50 all the way to above 100.00 in the Dollar Index.