Silver (XAG/USD) Price Outlook: Failed Breakout and Double-Top hints at Rangebound action

Silver (XAG/USD) has stalled its gigantic rally higher as a more hawkish Fed pricing and lower economic projections have effectively brought a top to the precious industrial metal.

After forming a clear double top at its all-time highs of $54.50, Silver retraced lower to just graze below the psychological $50 mark.

Still, the metal's resilience to correct lower suggests that the underlying dovish catalysts haven't entirely disappeared.

NY Fed President John Williams recently revived hopes for a 25 basis point cut, pushing the odds for the December meeting back up to around 70%.

This pricing was further consolidated by a raft of weak data released this morning: PPI came in at 2.7% (matching expectations), while both Retail Sales and the ADP Private Employment report surprised to the downside.

Hence, the prospect of gradual rate easing—a fundamental booster for commodities like Silver—keeps underpinning prices even as sellers try to push lower.

Marking a recent low at $48.65 but also failing to breach the $52 level, a range is gradually forming.

Let's look at it through a multi-timeframe analysis of the metal.