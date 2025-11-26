North American mid-week Market update – December FOMC rate cut hopes saves the Market

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

North American markets have been subject to wild swings since last week, oscillating violently between a downside panic in Stock Markets and a consequent, gigantic rebound that kicked off on Friday.

The US Dollar mirrored this volatility, posting a strong rebound all the way to the psychological 100.00 level before retracting.

The reason behind this turbulence is the primary mover for all assets right now: FOMC rate pricing.

We witnessed a progressive and dramatic shift in expectations, moving from a priced-in 100% chance of a 25 basis point cut, down to a meager 20%, and now whipping back to the current 80% probability.