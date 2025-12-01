US Stocks stumble: Markets catch a cold to start December

Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw their first red month since April 2025 in what proved to be a highly volatile trading period.

Up and down swings were a common theme as sentiment soured pre-US Government reopening before seeing a tentative improvement.

A late-month stark rebound managed to erase most of the monthly losses, but it seems that risk-appetite is catching a cold to begin the new month.

A key warning regarding last week's rebound lies in the aggressive repricing of the Federal Reserve's path: the probability of a 25 bps cut at the December 10th FOMC meeting surged from roughly 20% to almost 90% in just a few days.