Markets Weekly Outlook - FOMC Rate Cut Countdown, Economic Projections May Hold the Key

The week ahead will see market focus on the Federal Reserve rate decision. There is also rate decisions from Canada and Australia but given the stature of the US economy and its ability to affect overall market sentiment, the RBA and BoC decisions will likely be overshadowed.

Asia Pacific Markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 3.6% next Tuesday. Since recent reports showed that both inflation and economic growth were stronger than expected, it's now much less likely that the RBA will cut interest rates again. This suggests that the central bank might be finished with its current cycle of lowering rates.

China's trade activity is expected to grow only moderately. Although the recent trade agreement and reduced tariffs from the U.S. should help Chinese exports, the way the numbers are calculated (base effects) will keep the growth rate low. For November, I forecast exports to grow by 3.3% and imports by 3.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of about $100.3 billion.

Separately, China’s inflation rate is predicted to continue its recovery, rising to 0.5% for the year, which is a positive sign after it recently moved back above zero. This is largely because the falling price of food is no longer dragging down the overall inflation number, and the prices of non-food items are starting to rise. While inflation remains quite low, it is important to prevent a sustained period of falling prices (deflation) to keep long-term spending and investment healthy. Since inflation is still low, it will likely not be a major factor in the People's Bank of China's interest rate decisions.

FOMC to Steal the Show

The Federal Reserve (US) is expected to cut its interest rate by $0.25\%$ this Wednesday. While some worry that new tariffs could keep prices high (inflation), the main reason for the cut is the growing concern about the weakness in the job market, which important Fed members have recently noted. Along with the decision, the Fed will release new predictions, which are likely to suggest only one more rate cut in 2026.

However, this long-term outlook might not significantly affect the market's expectations which currently price in two or three cuts for 2026 because the composition of the Fed's voting committee and leadership (including the Chair, Jerome Powell) could change drastically under the new administration.

Separately, Canada is likely to take a break from its recent series of interest rate cuts this Wednesday. Stronger-than-expected recent growth and employment figures support this pause, though we still anticipate one final cut early in 2026 due to ongoing trade risks with the US.

Finally, for the UK, I expect to see an improvement in the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on Friday. The previous drop in September was mainly because a cyberattack stopped production at a major car company, but since that production has restarted, October's GDP numbers should bounce back.