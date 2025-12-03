Gold (XAU/USD) Price Reclaims $4200/oz Handle. Are Bulls Ready for a Test of $4300/oz?

Market participants are expecting the FED to start cutting rates despite mixed rhetoric. The expectations do keep the US Dollar (USD) under broad pressure and force US Treasury yields to drift lower.

US data continues to show subtle signs of weakness which further supports the rate cut narrative. US Manufacturing PMI data released this week showed that the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.2%, marking the ninth straight month below 50.which is contractionary territory.

In addition, the pace of new customer orders is slowing down, and the number of people employed continues to shrink. Although the upward pressure on prices (inflation) is easing, the overall economic trends are still worrying. These underlying numbers suggest that the risk of an economic downturn, or recession, is increasing. This growing recession risk is good news for precious metals like gold and silver, as it supports the case for their price to rise significantly over the long term (a long-term bullish case).

There is also the case of the next Federal Reserve policymaker and comments by US officials around the Federal Reserve.The more comments we hear from members of the Trump administration regarding the Fed, the more likely market participants are to question the Fed's independence. This is another factor which could continue to support Gold prices in the short and medium term.