US Dollar Index (DXY) Slips as Rate Cut Bets Remain Unchanged Post US PCE and University of Michigan Data

American consumers felt slightly better about the economy in early December, according to a survey released on Friday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan went up to 53.3 this month, an improvement from 51.0 in November, and slightly better than what economists expected.

However, the overall mood remains gloomy. The main problem is that consumers are still very worried about high prices (inflation) and are not very optimistic about the job market.

On a positive note, consumers expect price increases to slow down slightly: they now anticipate inflation will be 4.1% over the next year, down from 4.5%, and 3.2% over the next five years, down from 3.4%.