Stocks rotation begins: Dow Jones leads the market while Nasdaq and Tech retreat

Today's equity flows are largely prolonging what happened ahead of the FOMC:

The Dow Jones extends its lead and recently broke all-time Highs, while the Tech Sectors and Nasdaq are struggling.

Breaking News: Dow Jones (DJIA) breaks its record to 48,500

For those who missed the morning labor update, Jobless Claims regained their path higher at 236K vs 220K expected, catching up after the past week's low release (due to seasonal adjustments from Thanksgiving) – Forging the path to more rate cuts in 2026

After its strong outperformance throughout 2025 (currently at + ~22%), the Tech-heavy Nasdaq is getting dragged lower as peak-AI fears and elevated valuations leads to a huge shift towards Traditional and Defensive sectors – Nasdaq gapped lower by 0.63% and went down all the way to -1.53% at the open!

Up 2.20% in two days, the Dow Jones (+ ~13% since the beginning of the year) had lagged its peers is now attempting to catch up.