Breaking News: Dow Jones (DJIA) breaks its record to 48,500

NFP-Reaction-US-Equities-06-06-2025
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

11 December 2025 at 15:37 UTC

The Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) is breaking its preceding record after a huge rally from the open – It just reached 48,526 and is now stalling a bit from (minimal) profit-taking.

Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 10.35.44 AM
Dow Jones Index (DJIA) Daily Chart, December 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Defensive Equities are ecstatic and the post-cut sector rotation is running.

A detailed update on Major Stock indices is coming up at the top of the hour!

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.