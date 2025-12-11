Breaking News: Dow Jones (DJIA) breaks its record to 48,500

The Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJIA) is breaking its preceding record after a huge rally from the open – It just reached 48,526 and is now stalling a bit from (minimal) profit-taking.
Dow Jones Index (DJIA) Daily Chart, December 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Defensive Equities are ecstatic and the post-cut sector rotation is running.
A detailed update on Major Stock indices is coming up at the top of the hour!
Safe Trades!
