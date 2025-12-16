Bank of England (BoE) Preview: A Hawkish Cut in a Stagnating Economy? Implications for the GBP & FTSE 100

Cooling Inflation: Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has fallen to 3.6%, generally tracking the BoE’s projections.

Despite these strong reasons to cut rates, the decision will likely be very close, with a predicted 5-to-4 vote. Governor Bailey is expected to be the deciding vote, likely siding with the group that favors lower rates (the "dovish" camp). This sharp division among the voters highlights just how difficult the current economic situation is for the central bank to manage.

Given the split and the challenges facing the BoE a ‘hawkish cut’ may be the compromise. The Bank will deliver the 25bps reduction to support growth but will utilize the meeting minutes and the Governor's press conference to issue cautious guidance.

Message: "We are adjusting the level of restriction, not stimulating the economy."

Guidance: They will likely signal that future cuts are not automatic and will depend on data, specifically services inflation. This is designed to prevent the market from pricing in an aggressive 50bps cut cycle that could devalue the Pound too rapidly.

I could of course be wrong but this would seem like the most logical step for the BoE.