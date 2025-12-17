BoJ preview: Interest rate hike baked in, what’s next for the JPY (further appreciation)?

On top of BoJ Governor Ueda’s recent hawkish remarks on the justification to maintain the BoJ’s stance of gradual interest rate rises, several key economic data points other than the core-core CPI trend (excluding fresh food and energy) that the BoJ monitors have flashed out “all clear” signs to enact another rate hike after an 11-month pause since January’s hike.

The latest Q4 Tankan business sentiment survey for large manufacturing companies operating in Japan has risen to almost a 3-year high at 15.0. The mood of Japanese consumers has also improved since April 2025, when consumer sentiment rose to a 19-month high of 37.50 in November 2025 (see Fig. 1).

In addition, the latest BoJ’s report on wages published on Monday, 15 December 2025, has indicated that a firm wage growth momentum is likely to continue into the new fiscal year of 2026 at the same average growth rate of 5.25% in fiscal year 2025 as secured by Rengo, the largest trade union confederation in Japan.

Hence, the BoJ is likely to continue its gradual interest rate hike cycle into 2026, as priced in by the interest rate swap market. The 1-year overnight-indexed swap rate has increased to 0.84% as of 16 December 2025 (see Fig. 2).

Let’s now uncover the potential short-term directional movement of the USD/JPY from a technical analysis perspective.