Markets Today: Silver Soars Above $66, UK Inflation Falls More Than Expected & FTSE 100 Explodes Higher

After two days of falling prices, technology stocks in Asia have bounced back. The most dramatic rise was seen in China, where a new chip-making company called MetaX Integrated Circuits skyrocketed by more than 755% on its very first day of public trading.

In Japan, the main stock market index, known as the Nikkei, rose slightly by 0.3%. This small increase helped the market recover from a recent two-week low, largely because Japanese tech companies followed the positive trends seen in the US stock market the night before.

Several major companies helped lift the Japanese market. Advantest, a company that makes equipment for testing computer chips, saw its stock rise by nearly 1.6%, providing the biggest boost to the index. Fast Retailing (the owner of the clothing store Uniqlo) and the robot manufacturer Fanuc also saw their share prices go up.

However, not every company did well; SoftBank Group saw a small drop in value. Overall, the market was fairly split, with about half of the companies seeing their stock prices fall and slightly less than half seeing them rise.

Looking ahead, the Nikkei will likely drift without a clear direction until the end of the year. Prices are expected to go up and down slightly as two different groups of investors influence the market: those selling their stocks to cash in on recent profits, and individual buyers looking to purchase stocks whenever prices dip.