USD Stabilizes on CPI Doubts: USD/JPY Ahead of BoJ Decision and FX Overview

Today's highly anticipated CPI report has sent conflicting signals across the board, leaving economists, traders, and analysts scratching their heads.

As debates heat up and early morning moves reverse across all asset classes, we take a closer look at the Major FX pairs—including USD/JPY—ahead of tonight's key flows.

The US Dollar had been falling consistently since Tuesday's Non-Farm Payrolls report, allowing most majors (with the notable exception of a struggling AUD) to outperform the Greenback.

However, as traders cast doubts on the integrity of a clouded CPI report, the Dollar has halted its descent quite suddenly.