This morning is a blessing for volatility traders and economists – A triple slate of high-tier change just landed in the past hour and a half.

Starting with the most recent releases, the US CPI (headline) for November landed at 2.7% vs 3.1% expectations – A sharp miss on high expectations and a very good sign for future cuts.

The Core measure actually came lower (2.6% vs 3% exp), reflecting a cooling in the Services sector.