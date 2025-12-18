Markets Today: Nikkei at 3-Week Lows, Silver, Gold Hold the High Ground as BoE Cut Rate 25 bps, ECB Next

Most Read: Bank of England (BoE) Preview: A Hawkish Cut in a Stagnating Economy? Implications for the GBP & FTSE 100

Japan's Nikkei dropped to its lowest point in three weeks on Thursday. The decline was driven largely by falling prices in major technology companies, as investors grew worried about the future of artificial intelligence and data center businesses.

Overall, the Nikkei index fell by roughly 1%, while the broader Topix index saw a smaller decline.

SoftBank Group was hit particularly hard, losing nearly 4% of its value. This happened after its partner, Oracle, saw its own stock drop due to reports that a major investor might pull out of a $10 billion data center deal. Because SoftBank is working closely with Oracle and OpenAI on a massive US project called "Stargate," this bad news dragged SoftBank's shares down.

Other tech firms, including chipmaker Advantest and cable manufacturer Fujikura, also suffered significant losses.

Financial companies also struggled, with major banks like Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho dropping around 1%.

Investors are selling these stocks as they prepare for the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday, where the central bank is expected to announce an increase in interest rates.

However, not every company did poorly; the software testing firm Shift jumped by over 5%, and the railway operator Keisei Electric Railway also saw solid gains.