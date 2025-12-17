EUR/USD Forecast: ECB & US CPI to Drive Price Action, Bulls Remain in Control Above 1.1600 Handle

The European Central Bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged tomorrow. Markets have already priced in a stable deposit rate of 2.0%, and nearly all major institutions predict no change. While the decision itself seems predetermined, the meeting is expected to be tense due to significant disagreements within the Governing Council regarding the future path of inflation and interest rates.

The central conflict lies between "dovish" members, who want to cut rates sooner, and "hawkish" members, who advocate for patience. New macroeconomic projections are fueling this debate. Inflation is expected to fall below the 2% target in 2026 and 2027 (around 1.7%), which supports the argument for cutting rates now. However, inflation is projected to rise back above the target in 2028, largely due to delayed carbon pricing regulations.

The "hawks" argue that the Eurozone economy is resilient with growth expected to exceed 1% in 2025 and that the bank should not react to temporary dips in inflation when long-term risks remain. If ECB President Christine Lagarde adopts a "hawkish" tone during the press conference, emphasizing this resilience and a commitment to keeping rates restrictive, it could boost the value of the Euro, potentially pushing the EUR/USD exchange rate toward 1.1900.

