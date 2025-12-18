Equity Markets welcomed a large miss on the US Inflation report from this morning.

While the weekly labor Jobless Claims report continued to affirm a softening but not crashing employment picture, high concerns on US Inflation and its prospects for 2026 were hurting Appetite for Stocks.

Combined with quite gloomy reports from Fed Members, US NFP and the latest Bank of America Survey, it seemed that the trading days leading to the end of the calendar year would not be as joyful as early 2025 was.

But the huge miss in this morning's CPI report helped to ease the uncertainty.

A 0.4% miss on the 3.1% high expectations have largely helped Swap Traders to price in higher odds of a more prolonged Rate Cut cycle from the Fed.

A great booster for Equity demand that could underpin the rally for US Index higher levels ahead.

The rest is to see if the data wasn't biased in some sort as doubts remain from the way the CPI report was conducted. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reopened after a 1.5 month closure which clouded the inflation picture and data collection.