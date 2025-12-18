Things have changed quite remarkably since the broadly optimistic morning session.
As pointed out in this interesting report, there might have been some selection biases in the BLS construction of this CPI release, tilting the numbers to the downside.
Accuracy issues for data releases may hurt confidence prospects for Public data going forward.
With the next CPI report expected on January 13, traders will want to see if major revisions to today's number will actually affect the Rate Cut expectations.
Gold tested a new All-time high $4,400 before falling sharply, Stock markets are making new lows and Bonds are selling off.
These flows don't inspire much confidence.
Market reactions to CPI 15M Charts for S&P 500, Oil, 10-Year Bonds, Gold, Bitcoin and the USD. December 18 – Source: TradingView (Updated at 12:40 ET)
Flows are volatile and are expected to stay like this towards the end of the week before things settle down for Holiday Trading.
Safe Trades!
