Participants are doubting the CPI report – Market Update

Man_Laptop_Chart
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

18 December 2025 at 17:43 UTC

Things have changed quite remarkably since the broadly optimistic morning session.

As pointed out in this interesting report, there might have been some selection biases in the BLS construction of this CPI release, tilting the numbers to the downside.

Accuracy issues for data releases may hurt confidence prospects for Public data going forward.

With the next CPI report expected on January 13, traders will want to see if major revisions to today's number will actually affect the Rate Cut expectations.

Gold tested a new All-time high $4,400 before falling sharply, Stock markets are making new lows and Bonds are selling off.

These flows don't inspire much confidence.

Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 12.38.12 PM
Market reactions to CPI 15M Charts for S&P 500, Oil, 10-Year Bonds, Gold, Bitcoin and the USD. December 18 – Source: TradingView (Updated at 12:40 ET)

Read More:

Flows are volatile and are expected to stay like this towards the end of the week before things settle down for Holiday Trading.

Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.