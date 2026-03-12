USD extends its lead as Fed cuts price out: USD/JPY to new cycle highs

As you can see from the Polymarket odds, the odds for a 5- to 6-week conflict fell from 80% to the current 47%, adding to the (justified) fears of a damaging long-war.

With the Iranian regime holding out stronger than expected, nominating a new leader in Mojtaba Khamenei and continuing its attacks on neighboring countries, it seems that it would either require more force or a new plan to really materialize the conflict into the desired regime change outcome.

Participants and the general media are now roasting the Trump Administration for its lack of Exit plans. To me, this could be a strategy to create doubt, as we are "only" on the 13th day of the conflict, but people's skepticism regarding Trump's temerity is justified.

Even his prior advisors warned of such, warning of a "self-afflicted wound" to the US Economy as Oil rallies back to $95.

For those who haven't looked back yet, the consecutive Oil Crises in the 1970s were the prelude to the infamous Stagflation era, and the Market never jokes around with such economic trends.