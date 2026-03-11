Markets resist and volatility fades – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

We are now into the 12th day of the US-Iran-Israel conflict, and Markets have seen their fair share of volatility.

As explained in our past mid-week recap, Markets have remained surprisingly resilient despite a historic conflict. Traders logged in with a scary Oil price at the weekly open, gapping from $92 to $120 and taking risk sentiment to the abyss, but this entire move was short-lived.

About a few hours into the North American session on Monday, Oil fully erased its 30% move, which, not surprisingly, led to a swift rebound from Wall Street.

The price action is now more balanced than it was, but cracks are showing, with Crude prices remaining resilient in its newfound $80 to $90 range.

Rising again in today's afternoon session, US Equities have started to correct – Tracking Oil will be necessary for traders looking to grasp directional clues from the broader asset class.