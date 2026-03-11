US Dollar Index (DXY) rises as US inflation in line with forecasts

Today 's CPI print for lack of a better term is ‘out of touch’ with reality. The reason i say this is that the surge in oil prices and concerns around its impact on inflation all began on February 28.

Thus any shocks to be felt on the inflation front may only start to filter through in next month's release, which should be a blockbuster one. The release in April could potentially make or break the case for rate cuts globally.

If the war drags on to that date between Israel, Iran and the US, the impact may be huge on energy prices. Thus the longer the war drags on the larger the impact on inflation and thus rate cut expectations.

For now, even this week's PCE data may take a backseat and not have a huge impact on markets. Not until some form of clarity on the Middle East situation comes to fruition.