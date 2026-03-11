Chart alert: EUR/USD bullish reversal, watch the 1.1673 upside trigger level as US CPI looms

Key takeaways
- Recovery after sharp decline: The EUR/USD rebounded from a four-month low of 1.1507 after earlier falling 4.8% from its 2026 high, as the euro stabilized following a sharp pullback in oil prices triggered by the International Energy Agency proposal for a large, coordinated oil stockpile release.
- Macro drivers turning supportive: Expectations of a more hawkish stance from the European Central Bank and widening Eurozone–US Treasury yield spreads are improving the euro’s outlook, with upcoming US CPI data seen as a key catalyst for further moves.
- Technical bullish reversal setup: The pair is forming a minor inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, with 1.1673 as the upside trigger. A break above it could push prices toward 1.1740–1.1774, while a drop below 1.1565 would invalidate the bullish scenario.
The EUR/USD has declined by 4.8% from its current year-to-date high of 1.2083 on 27 January 2026 to hit a four-month low of 1.1507 on Monday, 9 March 2026, on the onset of escalating Middle East tensions due to the US-Iran war that drives a safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
After the dramatic reversal of oil prices on Monday, where the West Texas crude oil tumbled by 35% from $119.54/barrel, a 4-year high, to trade below $90 as it printed an intraday low of $76.83/barrel on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, as the International Energy Agency proposed a significant historical coordinated stockpile release of more than 182 million barrels of oil.
The energy-vulnerable euro has managed to find a footing as the EUR/USD attempted to recover to trade higher now at 1.1603 at the time of writing from Monday’s low of 1.1507.
Meanwhile, the ongoing US-Iran war does not seem to be showing signs of abating as it entered its 12th day.
On the monetary policy front, expectations have also shifted in a more hawkish direction for the European Central Bank (ECB). The Eurozone’s short-term interest rate swaps market has now implied a 40% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the ECB by June this year, where the ECB has held its policy deposit rate steady since June 2025.
Widening Eurozone sovereign bond/US Treasury yield spreads support a recovery in EUR/USD
Fig. 1: 2-year & 10-year Eurozone sovereign bond/US Treasury yield spreads as of 11 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)
Interestingly, the 2-year and 10-year Eurozone sovereign bond/US Treasury yield spreads have staged major bullish breakouts to trade at -1.25% and -1.27% respectively at this time of writing, in line with the recent uptick in the Eurozone’s preliminary core inflation rate for February that inched higher to 2.4% year-on-year from January’s print of 2.2% (see Fig. 1).
A further widening of the 2-year and 10-year Eurozone sovereign bond/US Treasury yield spreads may allow the EUR/USD to stage a further recovery, and the key risk event that is likely to trigger such a movement will be today’s release of US CPI data for February.
Let’s now decipher the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the EUR/USD from a technical analysis perspective.
EUR/USD – Tracing out a minor bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration
Fig. 2: EUR/USD minor trend as of 11 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)
Watch the 1.1565 key short-term pivotal support on the EUR/USD, and a clearance above the 1.1673 neckline resistance (upside trigger level) of the minor “Inverse Head & Shoulders” may see a potential push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.1740/1774 (also the 20-day and 50-day moving averages). Above 1.1774 may see further strength towards 1.1830 (see Fig. 2).
On the flip side, a break and an hourly close below 1.1565 negates the bullish tone for a retest on the next intermediate support at 1.1495/1470.
Key elements to support the bullish bias on EUR/USD
- Since the start of March 2026, the EUR/USD’s earlier corrective decline has started to stabilize at the 1.1495/1470 support zone via the formation of a minor bullish reversal “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration.
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator has just retested and staged a rebound from its ascending support at the 36 level.
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.