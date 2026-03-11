Chart alert: EUR/USD bullish reversal, watch the 1.1673 upside trigger level as US CPI looms

The EUR/USD has declined by 4.8% from its current year-to-date high of 1.2083 on 27 January 2026 to hit a four-month low of 1.1507 on Monday, 9 March 2026, on the onset of escalating Middle East tensions due to the US-Iran war that drives a safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

After the dramatic reversal of oil prices on Monday, where the West Texas crude oil tumbled by 35% from $119.54/barrel, a 4-year high, to trade below $90 as it printed an intraday low of $76.83/barrel on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, as the International Energy Agency proposed a significant historical coordinated stockpile release of more than 182 million barrels of oil.

The energy-vulnerable euro has managed to find a footing as the EUR/USD attempted to recover to trade higher now at 1.1603 at the time of writing from Monday’s low of 1.1507.

Meanwhile, the ongoing US-Iran war does not seem to be showing signs of abating as it entered its 12th day.

On the monetary policy front, expectations have also shifted in a more hawkish direction for the European Central Bank (ECB). The Eurozone’s short-term interest rate swaps market has now implied a 40% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the ECB by June this year, where the ECB has held its policy deposit rate steady since June 2025.