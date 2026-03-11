Oil surges again to $86 as Iran attacks ships in Hormuz – Intraday Analysis

Yesterday saw a major correction in crude prices, particularly given that it had traded near $120 just two days ago – But it could be reaching its end.

As noted in our past-day Oil analysis, it seems we are now past the largest waves of volatility, with 30% up-and-down moves often translating into much calmer price action afterward. The same happened in Silver at the end of January.

Volatility tends to be a self-fulfilling prophecy, but it quickly exhausts itself! And when it does, Markets seem pretty dull.

It's a weird feeling when even today's 2% move higher feels like nothing really changed.

After dipping to $76 in early afternoon yesterday, following verbal intervention from G7 nations, the commodity quickly bounced back to higher levels as Iran upped their threats:

After the latest mines in Hormuz intel, Iran struck three ships that attempted to cross the Strait – The headlines led to a quick bounce towards $87 before the price action eased again.

This Reuters piece provides great detail into the current situation – It should be free to access.

Despite the ceaseless air strikes and damage to its navy, Iran manages to ship millions of barrels of crude to China, which would explain the growing number of cargoes going through, while Gulf shipments remain in peril.