WTI (Oil) forms a tight range after Trump's comments – Oil Dynamics and Intraday Analysis

Once again, Black Gold found itself in the middle of chaotic price action, with yesterday's session breaking records across all types of volatility.

The Globex open saw an 11% gap (from $92 to $103) that quickly turned into a 30% squeeze towards $120 – That lasted from 18:00 on Sunday to 22:00.

Shortly after, G7 Leaders united to prepare for the potential release of Strategic Reserves, which aimed to calm Markets significantly and worked well, bringing commodity prices back to their weekly opening levels. The Reserves will not be released just yet, but the comments helped soothe the overall panic.

President Trump added more fuel to the volatility fire by saying during a private ABC interview that the war could be resolved "very soon".

The issue with this comment is that it was quickly taken out of context and led to a $12 drop in WTI prices, but erased some of this progress overnight.