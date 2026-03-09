Is the Petrodollar trade over after Trump's comment? EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY) overview

The US Dollar has been on a significant run since the beginning of the US-Iran-Israel war, quickly breaching its prior 2026 records.

When the night falls, the wolves step out – Dollar bears had dominated the narrative since early 2025 and have kept insisting on a weaker dollar despite largely rangebound action since July.

This bearishness had largely been covered throughout our previous Dollar analyses and reached a peak after the recent Bank of America's Fund Manager survey.

When the Market is short and a catalyst for shortage lands, it leads to explosive moves, and that's precisely what happened with the USD.

The US-Iran war sparked a swift need for dollars to protect against currency volatility, particularly to purchase oil at a much higher price. Hence, firms and institutions require dollar hedging to defend against a double-edged squeeze.