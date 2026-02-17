US Dollar Index (DXY) tries to break 2026 downtrend despite 14-Year record bear positioning

The US Dollar is at the center of traders' attention, and it has been the case ever since Trump was nominated for a second term.

Ever since the beginning of 2026, the Greenback has seen quite a downturn, driven by narratives of a new World Order, one in which the US Dollar wouldn't play a similar role as Market stabilizer.

Exacerbated by the Greenland Crisis and Trump's repeated attempts to devalue the USD, the DXY reached 5-year lows just ahead of the end-of-January FOMC meeting.

Things changed quickly right after Kevin Warsh was nominated to be the next Fed Chair. While the next head of the Federal Reserve is seen as a reformist, relative hawk, he still hasn't said a word, sparking a round of heavy speculation among participants.

An interesting graph regarding his bias was shared on Financial-Net, but some argued that the shifts in his dovishness and hawkishness were more closely tied to actual economic activity. It still leaves room for doubts regarding his tone.