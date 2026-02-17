Traders are looking for direction – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

US traders just came back from a long weekend break after yesterday's President's Day celebrations.

Last week concluded a bizarre week, with a very positive CPI report not materializing into a full-on rebound for equities.

As a matter of fact, the Dow Jones broke back below 50,000; tech stocks are still under heavy pressure, and overall, Stock Markets have been directionless for the past three months.

Directionless doesn't mean a Market top, but what stands out from recent weeks' action is that investors will really need a concrete shift in sentiment before Indexes can start heading to new highs again.

A recent Bank of America Survey still points to heavy positioning and low cash holdings among Asset Managers (implying that the bullet clips are close to empty).

Yet, Indexes remain well within 10% of their all-time highs and have resisted the large waves of outflows in the AI/Tech sectors.