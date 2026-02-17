Gold & Precious Metals slide: Iran diplomacy and Lunar New Year drain liquidity

Happy Lunar New Year! Many Asian nations and people celebrate the beginning of the year of the Fire Horse, taking many essential commodity Markets off for this week.

As detailed in our past day's Oil outlook, China being off can amplify moves in commodity markets, as the Shanghai Futures Exchange (where most Asian trading for metals occurs) is closed for the entire week, leading to thinner markets.

After a long US weekend, traders are unloading their risk hedges amid mostly positive communications regarding the second round of US-Iran talks in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi communicated a potential exchange of documents, which follows the more recent narrative of higher odds of a deal, expressed by Israeli PM Netanyahu on his way back from the White House.

One of the key reasons for Metals to rally exponentially at the beginning of 2026 was the sudden pricing in of a potential significant conflict in the Middle East after brutal repressions and tragic death tolls from the Revolts.

Combined with the conclusion of a very positive seasonal month for Metals, February came with a cold wind for precious commodity bulls.